MADISON -- The seasons aren't over for Max Ramberg and Blaine Guthrie yet.
Ramberg and Guthrie each won their match during the consolation brackets of the 2020 WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament Friday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
Ramberg defeated Wrightstown's Matthew Maitland 3-0 at 170 pounds. The Baldwin-Woodville sophomore will next wrestle in the Saturday morning session.
Guthrie blanked Jefferson's Aaron Heine 8-0 at 182 pounds. He too, will next wrestle in the Saturday morning session.
Unfortunately, for Jordan Bonte, his season and B-W wrestling career is done. Chilton-Hilbert's Joe Boehnlein edged Bonte 7-4 at 126 pounds, ending his State Tournament run.
Ramberg and Guthrie's opponents aren't known as of 3 p.m., Friday afternoon. They will face losers from Friday's nights semifinal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.