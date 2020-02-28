MADISON -- Baldwin-Woodville didn't have a good opening session Friday at the 2020 WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
In Division 2 quarterfinal action, all three B-W wrestlers lost.
Monroe's Alex Witt beat Blaine Guthrie 3-2 at 182 pounds. Guthrie is now 36-8 on the year and faces Jefferson's Aaron Heine (42-9) in the consolation bracket.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood's Chad Moegenburg defeated Jordan Bonte 10-2 at 126 pounds. Bonte (30-7) wrestles Chilton-Hilbert's Joe Boehnlien (41-6) next.
Lodi's Sawyer Helmbrecht won 12-3 over Max Ramberg at 170 pounds. Ramberg (38-9) goes against Wrightstown's Matthew Maitland (39-12) next.
All three of their matches are scheduled to be later this afternoon.
