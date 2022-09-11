Earlier this year, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced final approval of an opioid settlement agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen (and Johnson & Johnson).
On July 29, 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that the state had received its initial payment of approximately $6 million. Overall, DHS is expecting close to $31 million in settlement payments in calendar year 2022.
The nationwide lawsuit against these manufacturers is worth an approximate $26 billion. Wisconsin is due to receive more than $400 million in total funding. St. Croix County is set to receive $2,334,940.90. Settlement payments from the distributors will continue for 18 years. Payments from Johnson & Johnson will continue for nine years. Barron County will receive $1,344,658 of the states $400 million share of the settlement. Burnett County will receive $629,899 and Washburn County will receive $520,870.
The settlement funds are part of a nationwide lawsuit filed in 2018 against opioid manufacturers Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen (and Johnson & Johnson) to assume financial responsibility for the costs state and county governments had taken on in dealing with victims of the epidemic. Wisconsin and Ohio joined the lawsuit.
According to a report published the DHS published July 2022, Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic began in the late 1990s and has been evolving since. Between 1999 and 2018 there was almost a 900% increase in opioid overdose deaths. In 2018 opioid overdose deaths decreased by 10% compared to the prior year. However, that increased significantly in 2020 to a record high of 1,227.
The pandemic saw a rapid growth in the availability synthetic opioids like fentanyl and increased use of many drugs at one time is also believed to be responsible for the increase in overdoses. Synthetic opioids have continued to be the driver in this current wave of the epidemic and have been identified in a higher percentage of opioid overdose deaths each year, including 86% of opioid deaths in 2020.
The national opioid crisis is categorized in three waves. The first wave began around 1999 when deaths involving opioids began to rise following an increase in opioid prescriptions to treat pain. The second wave began around 2010 when deaths involving heroin began to rise as it became cheaper and more accessible than prescription opioids. The third and most recent wave began in 2014 when deaths involving synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, began to rise.
According to a report published by the DOH, “In summary, the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin has followed national trends: starting with opioid prescriptions, shifting to heroin, and currently driven by synthetic opioids. Men continue to be affected more than women and American Indians and Black individuals are dying at higher rates than other race-based groups. In recent years, there has been a rise in overdose deaths where other drugs in addition to opioids are present. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to record-setting numbers of overdose deaths. Using the data trend pre-pandemic, staying the course, and building upon the strategies, initiatives, and programs implemented statewide will hold the door wide-open for all people to walk through and live their best, most healthy, and resilient lives and, consequently, move Wisconsin in a positive direction.”
