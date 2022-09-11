Earlier this year, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced final approval of an opioid settlement agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen (and Johnson & Johnson).

On July 29, 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that the state had received its initial payment of approximately $6 million. Overall, DHS is expecting close to $31 million in settlement payments in calendar year 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.