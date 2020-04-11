Due to COVID-19 and Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suspending seedling orders for 2020.
The DNR continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change. Seedling orders that cannot be fulfilled will be canceled and refunded. The DNR Reforestation Program will contact customers. Options to reinstate seedling orders for Spring 2021 are available.
"The safety of our customers, our staff, and everyone's families is the top priority, particularly those who are most vulnerable to infection and severe disease," said Joe Vande Hey, DNR Reforestation Team Leader. "As such, we are no longer accepting any new seedling orders and we will be significantly limiting the fulfillment of our existing orders."
Wisconsin's reforestation program grows high-quality native tree seedlings and wildlife shrubs to plant on private and public lands for conservation purposes. Our reasonably priced nursery stock will provide future forest products, improve wildlife habitat, prevent soil erosion, create aesthetic beauty and increase carbon sequestration.
The DNR wants you to know we are here for you and our great state as we go through the COVID-19 public health emergency together. As we continue operations, please understand that most of our staff are teleworking and may have limited access to files and delayed online connectivity. Our team will keep their voicemails and out-of-office messages up to date and will respond as they are able. We thank you for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest updates, visit the DNR website or follow @WIDNR on Facebook, @wi_dnr on Instagram, or @WDNR on Twitter.
For specific information regarding the COVID-19 we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.
Container grown pine seedlings at a state tree nursery. Due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin DNR is suspending seedling orders for 2020.
