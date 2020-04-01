Wednesday's daily report by the Department of Health Services on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 1,550.
The number of deaths has also risen dramatically as well as 24 people have died from the virus. Milwaukee County has 11, Ozaukee three, Dane, Fond du Lac and Sauk with two and Iron, Rock, Waukesha and Waupaca counties with one each.
The DHS also announced in the report, out of the 1,550 cases, 52 percent were female and 48 percent were female. At the same time, 58 percent of the 24 deaths were male; and 42 percent were female.
They also had a breakdown of positive/negative cases by each county. For St. Croix, there are six positive cases and 115 negatives. Pierce has had seven positive cases and 138 negatives.
The breakdown of positive cases by county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 780
Dane -- 215
Waukesha -- 107
Kenosha -- 54
Ozaukee -- 46
Washington -- 44
Racine -- 28
Fond du Lac -- 24
La Crosse -- 19
Rock -- 17
Sauk -- 14
Columbia -- 13
Dodge -- 13
Winnebago -- 13
Eau Claire -- 12
Jefferson -- 12
Outagamie -- 12
Sheboygan -- 12
Walworth -- 12
Brown -- 11
Chippewa -- 10
Douglas -- 7
Green -- 7
Pierce -- 7
St. Croix -- 6
Clark -- 5
Marathon -- 5
Juneau -- 4
Bayfield -- 3
Dunn -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Oneida -- 3
Vilas -- 3
Calumet -- 2
Grant -- 2
Jackson -- 2
Marinette -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Monroe -- 2
Richland -- 2
Waupaca -- 2
Wood -- 2
Ashland -- 1
Buffalo -- 1
Crawford -- 1
Door -- 1
Iron -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Oconto -- 1
Portage -- 1
