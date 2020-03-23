The daily report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services about the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now risen over 400.
Monday's report had the number of positive cases at 416, with five deaths. Three have been in Milwaukee County, one each in Fond du Lack and Ozaukee counties.
The breakdown from each county:
Milwaukee - 204*
Dane - 61*
Waukesha - 31*
Fond du Lac - 16*
Washington - 15
Ozaukee - 14
Kenosha - 12*
Sheboygan - 6
Columbia - 5*
La Crosse - 5
Racine - 5
Winnebago - 5
Eau Claire - 4
Brown - 3*
Pierce - 3
Sauk - 3
St. Croix - 3
Walworth -3*
Dodge - 2
Douglas - 2
Jefferson - 2
Outagamie - 2
Bayfield - 1
Calumet - 1
Chippewa - 1
Dunn - 1
Green - 1
Marathon - 1
Wood - 1
Counties with * next to their name mean community spread has been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.