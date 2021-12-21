Gov. Tony Evers announced last week the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved 22 capital projects totaling $60.7 million across the state. Many of these projects include life safety improvements and deferred maintenance items.
“From updating facilities to ensure our Army National Guard has the space and capability to perform their duties to their full extent, to continuing our work to address improving our utility and water systems, these projects will play a critical role in ensuring the strength of our state’s infrastructure for years to come,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m thankful for the work of our State Building Commission in recognizing the importance of funding these key projects and for continuing to support proposals that promote Wisconsin’s long-term success.”
Highlights of approvals include:
Releasing $21.5 million for small maintenance projects in facilities for all state agencies and the UW-System;
Constructing a new Readiness Center replacement facility in Viroqua for the Department of Military Affairs. The new facility leverages $17 million in federal funds through a Department of Defense grant;
Constructing a multi-floor expansion to the Administration Building at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery for the Department of Veterans Affairs;
A site utility steam distribution replacement project at UW-Madison that is part of the 2019-21 Minor Facilities Renewal Program;
Releasing additional Building Trust Funds for well siting and testing for a municipal water system improvements project at the Waupun Central Generating Plant; and
Authorizing 18 maintenance and repair projects located at various locations in eight counties across the state for the Departments of Administration, Health Services, Military Affairs, and Natural Resources, as well as the Wisconsin Historical Society and the University of Wisconsin System.
The Building Commission is chaired by Gov. Evers and is comprised of the following members:
State Sen. Janis Ringhand;
State Sen. Jerry Petrowski;
State Sen. André Jacque;
State Rep. Jill Billings;
State Rep. Rob Swearingen;
State Rep. Robert Wittke; and
Citizen member Summer Strand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.