State Building Commission approves $71 million projects in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers last week announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $71 million in key projects across the state that will continue to address the backlog of deferred maintenance and provide funding to begin the preliminary design of several important construction projects within state-owned facilities.
“These projects are critical for modernizing our state’s infrastructure and helping to make sure our buildings are operating efficiently and safely,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m grateful for the commission’s support for these important projects and look forward to continuing our work supporting and investing in infrastructure across our state.”
Highlights of the Commission’s approved projects include:
• Constructing water system improvements at the Waupun Central Generating Plant that provides water and other utility services for Waupun Correctional Institution, Dodge Correctional Institution, John C. Burke Correctional Center, and the Waupun Dairy.
• Releasing Building Trust Funds for preliminary design for several projects:
• A new 100,000 gross square footage History Museum located on the Capitol Square at North Carroll Street and West Mifflin Street for the Wisconsin Historical Society.
• New Health Services Unit & Restrictive Housing Unit Expansion at Wisconsin Secure Program Facility and Security Improvements at Taycheedah Correctional Institution for the Department of Corrections.
• A Skilled Care Unit Expansion at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center and the Patient Admissions Area at Winnebago Mental Health Institute for the Department of Health Services.
• The new 340,000 gross square footage Engineering Building replacement in Madison for the University of Wisconsin System.
• Several projects in five counties for the departments of Military Affairs, Natural Resources, and Veterans Affairs.
• Constructing a life-safety remodeling project in Building 6 at the Central Wisconsin Center in Madison.
• A LED lighting and electrical upgrade project at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca.
• A project at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove that will expand the existing columbarium plaza up to 6,500 niches as well as landscape enhancements.
• Authorizing demolition and construction of a new data center in anticipation of construction of the new Albertson Hall facility at UW-Stevens Point.
• A cooling tower replacement project at a chilled water plant at UW-Oshkosh as part of the 2019-21 UW-System-wide Utility Improvements enumeration.
• Authorizing 16 maintenance and repair projects for the departments of Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, Natural Resources, Wisconsin Historical Society, and the UW-System, located at various locations in 13 counties across the state. This includes nine projects for Military Affairs that leverage $5.2 million in federal funds.
• A new 400 kW rooftop solar photovoltaic arrays on the General Services Building and Jarvis Hall
• Tech Wing at UW-Stout that will reduce campus annual electric energy purchases by 9 percent, natural gas usage by 2 percent, and carbon emissions by 1,431 metric tons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.