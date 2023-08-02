Gov. Tony Evers together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), announced the launch of theInternet Discount Finderwebsite to help Wisconsin households find and access affordable internet. The new tool can assist in finding free and discounted internet service available to eligible Wisconsin residents.
“We’re proud our investments are helping more than 395,000 homes and businesses get new or improved broadband services, but we know that cost continues to be a major barrier for folks and families across the state,”said Gov. Evers.“This tool is just one more way we can help close the digital divide in our state and make sure high-speed internet is accessible and affordable for our kids to learn, for families to get connected to resources like healthcare, and for employers and workers to keep our economy growing.”
TheInternet Discount Finderquickly matches eligible Wisconsin residents to low-cost home internet service and discount programs by entering their address and identifying their eligibility criteria. The tool will show available plans and describe next steps for enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP helps eligible households get a discount of up to $30 per month for broadband service and internet connected devices and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. More information about ACP can be found atGetInternet.gov.
“Affordability is a consistent barrier to many who need broadband. The Internet Discount Finder is designed to make it easier for Wisconsin households to find ways to save money on essential internet services,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “In minutes, eligible residents can learn about free and discounted internet service plans or begin enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program.”
“We know that internet access can provide children and their families with incredible learning opportunities, helping them learn, grow, and connect with knowledge and services,” said Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly. “We also know that the high cost of internet continues to be a barrier to that access. This tool will make a difference in the lives of children and families across Wisconsin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.