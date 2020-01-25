When Barry Ausen first stepped up to microphone at the Zor Shriners Annual Installation of officers in Madison Jan. 11, he told the Nobles and their ladies that his year as Potentate will be a little “different.”
When he served as President of the St. Croix Valley Shrine Club to his many years serving on that board of directors Barry has done things different. To start off, from his down-home awe shucks style, to his passion for thinking out the box, Barry brings a breath of his Wonderful unpredictability to the office of Potentate.
In his year Ausen will be very active promoting all the Shrine missions while “Making a Difference” in everything he does. He already has a long list of special fun and fundraising initiatives lined up ready to fly.
Barry Ausen was born in Amery and raised on a family farm. He was active in 4-H and FFA. Barry graduated from the UW –River Falls with BS degree in Area Agriculture and a minor in Agronomy, Soils & Horticulture.
He worked for while out of college in Fall River before coming to his present job at Friday Canning, which is now known as Lakeside Foods. He was recently promoted to Ag Manager and is known to many Shriners and friends as the “Bean Whisperer.” He has supplied canned vegetables to many in the area. He was responsible for the vegetables served at his installation Jan. 11.
On Oct. 9, 2010, Barry married Becky Ellingworth. He adopted his daughter Amanda and son Brian to the complete the Ausen family. Barry and Becky are the proud grandparents to four-year-old Harmony and two-year-old Daniel.
Brother Barry was raised to Master Mason March 10, 2000, at Northstar Lodge #187 where he went on to serve 6 times as Master. He is also a member of the Amery Chapter of RAM and Hudson Commandery. Barry joined the Shrine on June 2003 and is an active member of the St. Croix Valley Shrine Club and Zor Roadrunners. He served as president of the St. Croix Valley Shrine Club in 2009 and 2010. He is also a charter member of the Zor Yoshi Club and has been the president for the last three years. In 2013m Ill Sir Robert Gorsuch Appointed Barry to the Outer Guard and he moved on up the line to Potentate this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.