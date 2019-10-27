Representative Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) announced earlier this month that Kevin Hansen of the Star Prairie First Responders as the “First Responder of the Year”.
“It is an absolute pleasure to announce this award today,” said Representative Stafsholt. “The citizens of the Star Prairie Area are kept safe, and our communities remain strong, because of the hard work and selflessness that Kevin has displayed.”
Kevin Hansen has been a Star Prairie First Responder for 16 years and is currently the sole First Responder for the Town of Star Prairie. Kevin was announced as this year’s recipient for his dedication to our community, his countless responses to emergency calls in our area, his exceptional help with patient care, and his tremendous ability gaining access to and egress from hazardous locations.”
“We are lucky to have such a humble, honorable, and courageous man as our neighbor and first responder,” said Representative Stafsholt. “Kevin has continually proven to be a man that our friends and families can look toward in dire times. He does not do this job for money and does not ask for recognition. However, we owe him a sincere thank you for what he does, day in and day out.”
In total, Wisconsin has approximately 9,400 career firefighters and 9,900 career EMS personnel along with 23,000 volunteer firefighters and EMS providers.After careful consideration, the decision to award Kevin Hansen took in a variety of factors, including length of service and professional achievement.
“Unfortunately, each Assembly District was asked to present only one First Responder Award,” said Representative Stafsholt. “However, I think we can all agree that all first responders, EMTs, firefighters, and police officers are heroes to our community. These folks put their lives on the line on a daily basis to protect our friends and families and we owe them all a big thank you for what they do.”
Kevin Hansen was unable to travel to Madison to receive his award. An event will be held in district to present the award in the near future.
Representative Stafsholt represents the 29th Assembly District, which includes portions of eastern St. Croix County and western Dunn County.
