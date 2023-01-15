Senator Rob Stafsholt (R - New Richmond) issued the following statement as the new legislative session begins:

“I look forward to continue working hard for the people of the 10th Senate District this legislative session. The message I hear all across my district is the need to focus on workforce development to fill job openings at our local businesses, keep taxes down and rein in government overreach.  I will continue working in a bipartisan manner with my colleagues to achieve these priorities.”

