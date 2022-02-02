Senator Rob Stafsholt (R - New Richmond) issued the following statement after testifying in the Senate Committee on Health on Senate Bill 342:
Senate Bill 342 prohibits Governor Evers, the Department of Health Services, local governments and any governmental entity from discriminating against any person based on whether the person has received a COVID-19 vaccine or is able to show proof of having received such a vaccine.
“My legislation is not about whether people should or should not get vaccinated. Anyone that wants to get vaccinated, should get vaccinated. This legislation is about preventing government overreach. It returns vaccination and testing decisions back to the individuals and maintains their medical information privacy. The bill simply prohibits government from denying any individual access for government run programs based on their vaccine status.”
