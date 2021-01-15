10th Senate District’s Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) and Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) are getting settled into the offices they were elected to last November.
Stafsholt issued the following statement after being sworn in for his first term as Senator for Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District:
“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity and look forward to working hard for the people of the 10th Senate District. My oath of office and sworn duty to uphold the Constitution is something that I take very seriously. I am committed to continuing to be your voice in Madison,” said Stafsholt.
Stafsholt will be Chair of the Senate Committee on Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues as well as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry. In addition, he will be serving on the Senate Committee on Financial Institutions and Revenue, the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform and the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges.
“The message I hear all across my district is the need to keep taxes down, rein in government overreach and focus on workforce development to fill job openings at our local businesses. I look forward to working with my colleagues to achieve these priorities. Over the next four years, I look forward to working on a number of issues that range from continuing to improve Wisconsin’s business climate to making state agencies more responsive and accountable to our residents,” stated Stafsholt.
Senator Stafsholt is encouraging constituents to contact his office with any questions, comments or concerns. The office contact information is listed below:
Telephone: (608) 266-7745
Mail: P.O. Box 7882 Madison, WI 53707-7882
Stafsholt issued a statement in response to violence occurring January 6, in Washington, D.C.
“I understand how frustrated many Americans are right now, but violence will not solve the problem. This session we must focus on election reform in order to secure the integrity of our elections. It is vital for everyone to have confidence in the outcome of our elections.”
“I opposed the violence in Madison this summer and I do again for Washington, D.C. The violence occurring in Washington, D.C right now is unacceptable and I fully condemn it. All Americans have the right to protest, but violence and mob rule cannot be tolerated. Anyone participating in violence or threatening public safety must be arrested and brought to justice.”
Rep. Moses has been working hard to assist residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. He voted in favor of a bill that will help Wisconsinites and businesses who have been affected by the pandemic. The bill contains 44 provisions, which includes making $100 million available to help fight COVID-19. The legislation also ensures that Wisconsinites have access to necessary medications, vaccines and tests.
“The virus has affected everyone in our state,” said Rep. Moses. “This relief bill allows people to choose what’s best for their family and preserves freedom.
A release sent by Moses’ team last week said one of the biggest problems that arose during the pandemic was the backlog of unemployment insurance claims that made the unemployed wait weeks, even months, for their benefits. This legislation requires the Governor to provide a plan to reduce outstanding claims to where they were before he mandated the closure of businesses last year.
We are ensuring that families can safely visit their loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities to provide support for those struggling in isolation. This allows a resident to label someone an “essential visitor” that may enter the facility to assist with their loved one.
This relief bill will make the vaccine readily available for those who wish to receive it. In addition, the bill will not allow businesses and schools requiring the receiving vaccine for employment or attendance in school.
The legislation also protects our state and its citizens from government overreach by establishing legislative oversight of any new federal COVID dollars and reduces the ability for health officers to make sweeping, unnecessary closures without elected officials having input.
As we all strive to slow the spread and return to our lives, the Governor must do the same. The bill requires him to create a plan for when state buildings will reopen and employees with in-person required positions will return to work.
“We are all fighting to overcome the virus and the effects it’s had on our lives,” said Rep. Moses. “I’m glad we were able to pass a bill that gives families, businesses and the medical community additional resources.”
Most of the provisions in the bill would end at the conclusion of the national emergency declaration or June 30th, whichever time is earlier.
