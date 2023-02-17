Maintaining a fully staffed department will continue to be one of the biggest challenges in the coming year for St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson.

Knudson told the county board that not only has it been difficult to maintain a fully staffed department, but because of the ups and downs in staffing, it continues to have an impact on the overall safety of department employees and the public at-large.

