Maintaining a fully staffed department will continue to be one of the biggest challenges in the coming year for St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson.
Knudson told the county board that not only has it been difficult to maintain a fully staffed department, but because of the ups and downs in staffing, it continues to have an impact on the overall safety of department employees and the public at-large.
“We’re down three [employees] – that’s a big deal for officer safety, response times, but it also has an impact on the budget as well … Always the number one thing is the safety of everybody involved – us, the citizens, and even those that we are attempting to take into custody … [a reduced number of staff] makes it more difficult,” Knutson said.
The growing population and the need for more services across the board is also a significant challenge for the county.
In describing the significance of the county’s location, and the fact that I-94 passes directly through the county, Knudson said it places county residents and businesses at risk.
“There is a lot that travels through St. Croix,” he said.
But with the current needs of two employees in the jail and one patrol officer, Knudson said the county will work around staffing issues until they are able to fill positions.
However, Knudson also said he wasn’t about to lower the standards just to fill positions.
Supervisor Jerry Van Someren asked the sheriff: “We’ve seen a lot of things happening around the nation … police officers that are racist … how do you see that does not happen here in St. Croix County?”
“Background checks, psychological exams, and not lowering our standards,” Knudson answered.
“I will not lower my standards to get more people … I made it clear – we can’t lower our standards. We don’t want that, and the public doesn’t want that. I think Memphis was a perfect example of deviating just to get bodies. We can’t do that.”
Knudson also told the board members that there are 19 county deputies who are either currently or former members of the military.
Saying that’s a good thing, Knudson also said it causes scheduling issues mostly during the summer months when employees take time to complete their military obligations.
Knudson said they cover the employee absences by providing others overtime to make up the difference.
Other challenges
In the annual report to the county board, it was noted that the sheriff’s office made “great strides” in staffing, but there were also other challenges that will need to be addressed:
• During the building construction/remodel the Sheriff’s Office lobby will have limited public access
• Increased costs in replacement equipment and extended lead times of delivery.
• Software maintenance costs continue to increase at higher-than-normal rates
• Temporary challenges in inmate placement will occur during safety screening installation and flooring updates to cellblocks
• Due to the building remodel and buildout staff will be displaced. Challenges in scheduling all personnel to remote work and other SCC campuses.
Jail and inmates
Knudson said there had been suicide attempts by an inmate last year.
Jail population has been steady, according to Knudson, also noting that the population usually rises at times, especially in summer.
As of last week, the county jail housed 108 inmates.
The jail can house up to 185 and had 151 last July, but Knudson also noted that the jail has enough pod space for 108 in the general population. When they go beyond that number, some of the inmates are housed in the Huber dorms.
Supervisors also questioned Knudson about the costs associated with having to transfer inmates from St. Croix County to Winnebago for specialized appointments.
Knudson answered the question about transportation costs by describing a department study into what it takes in time to open a case and carry it through to closing the case.
“We tried to look at what has changed over time of how long these calls are taking us. We did it from front end to the back end on an OWI arrest.”
The time it takes for the average OWI case is between 2.5 to 3 hours.
In comparison, Knudson said that when inmates are transferred to other areas, those trips average around 13 hours.
“That’s the average,” Knudson said. “What lowers that average is if we get to go to Eau Claire, if it’s a safety plan, if it’s [a trip] up to Amery, that lowers it … what keeps it up there? It’s the 20 hours, 24 hours, 36 hours … those are those Winnebago trips,” he added.
At the conclusion of the discussion, Supervisor Dan Hansen was complimentary of the department.
In helping to answer the question about why the department has been able to retain officers, Hansen said, “the answer… is the culture of the sheriff’s department. I’ve spent time with many of the deputies and have had the chance to observe that there is a certain culture under the current leadership … they are very respectful, community minded – they are people who care about people. I feel good that we have a department that is less likely to be intrusive of people’s lives and disrespectful than many, many agencies across the country. So, that’s why we have an incredible sheriff’s department. I’m proud of you. Thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.