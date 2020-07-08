Readers and advertisers of Sentinel Publications, owners of the Amery Free Press, Baldwin Bulletin, Burnett County Sentinel, Country Messenger and Osceola Sun, will see bylines and faces from sister offices sharing duties in other offices.
April Ziemer, editor of the Free Press, will now serve as editor of the Free Press and Baldwin Bulletin.
Jason Schulte, editor of the Baldwin Bulletin, will now serve as editor of the Osceola Sun and Country Messenger.
Casey (C.L.) Sill, editor of the Osceola Sun and Country Messenger, continues to write weekly items for the group and is taking on the marketing representative duties for the Baldwin Bulletin.
"Our team is strong and will continue to provide the coverage readers expect and deserve," said Tom Stangl, group publisher. "We've not been immune to disruptions in the coronavirus pandemic. We are using all of our resources to give readers and advertisers the best coverage."
