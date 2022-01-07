The following were elected officers for the St. Croix Valley Shriners Club for the coming year. Pictured in the front row (left to right): Carl Gaulke, President for 2022 and 2023, Ty Behr, Vice President and Ed Swenson, Past President. Others present on a snowy night at Junior’s in River Falls were in the back row: Arvid Flanum, Bob Hering, Mike Kastens, Bob Fischer, Jerry Wilkens, Mark Maybre, Sherm Boutcher, Chris Tashjian, Roger Keller and Dale Brathol.

