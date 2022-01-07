The following were elected officers for the St. Croix Valley Shriners Club for the coming year. Pictured in the front row (left to right): Carl Gaulke, President for 2022 and 2023, Ty Behr, Vice President and Ed Swenson, Past President. Others present on a snowy night at Junior’s in River Falls were in the back row: Arvid Flanum, Bob Hering, Mike Kastens, Bob Fischer, Jerry Wilkens, Mark Maybre, Sherm Boutcher, Chris Tashjian, Roger Keller and Dale Brathol.
Latest News
- St. Croix Valley Shriners elect officers
- CVTC awarded $10 million Workforce Innovation Grant
- USDA opens 2022 signup for Dairy Margin Coverage, expands program for Supplemental Production
- $632.6 million split Powerball jackpot win in Green Bay
- Gov. Evers announces more than 20,000 farmers receive $50 million through 2021 Farm Support program
- Woodville Historical Society is writing a book and needs your help
- Dairy Farmers receive Burnett Dairy Cooperative awards and recognition
- Werner excited for her new job as Community Education director
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.