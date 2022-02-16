Members of the board of directors for the St. Croix Valley Shrine Club started the new year at a fast pace under the leadership of newly elected President Carl Gaulke. The meeting, held Jan. 10 at the American Legion Club in New Richmond, featured the usual reports from the very active governing board of directors.
One of the reasons the St. Croix Valley Shrine Club is considered one of the premier clubs in Zorland is it's high percentage of willing volunteers that give of their time and talents every year. Among the many activities is the Little East West Shrine game held at the University of Wisconsin -River Falls during their fall homecoming. This year the leadership team is planning to modify their approach to fundraising by relying on more direct mail versus door to door contact. To help in this effort, Roger Keller of the Zor Divan will travel to Atlanta, GA March 20 to attend a Shrine marketing seminar.
Among the many events sponsored by the club is Vidalia onion sales. Last year's event was highly successful again and sales next year will be expected to match last year's. The Club is looking for people to lead the effort in Clear Lake and Ellsworth for 2022.
One of the secrets to the club's success is the showing of sincere appreciation for all the volunteer work of the Nobles. At the beginning of the meeting New President Carl Gaulke congratulated Roger Keller and Mike Kastens for moving up the line in the Divan. Kastens was also appointed Membership chairperson.
Board of Governors member Bob Hering announced the appointment of new Hospital Administrator, David Bauer. Shriners for Children will start planning for camps and proms coming up this year. It was noted that Zor Shriners bring more patients to the Twin Cities facility than any other temple in the upper Midwest. Van drivers last year made 165 trips logging 60,000 miles in 2021.
Dora Johnston was honored for her many trips to the Chicago Shrine Hospital. The hospital dads were also recognized for the many trips as well.
It was also reported that Feb. 3 will be the East West Shrine game in Las Vegas. Divan member Roger Keller will be attending and participating in an Imperial session on fundraising held at that event.
Upcoming events also include Imperial to be held in Minneapolis this year and MSA in Green Bay. Nobles have been encouraged to enter their units in parades this coming year because the new Potentate is a fan of such parades.
The 2024 Imperial will be held in La Crosse this year. If all goes as planned that is the year Roger Keller becomes Potentate.
The next board meeting will be held April 4 at a location to be announced.
