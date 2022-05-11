The active St. Croix Valley Shrine Club met on April 26 at Pearson's Greenhouse in River Falls to pick flowers for the widows of Shrine members.Shown left to right is Brenda Gaulke PWGM of Eastern Star, Noble Milt Helmer, Noble Larry Wiegand, Noble Ed Swenson, Noble and Club President Carl Gaulke, Past Potentate Barry Ausen, and Noble Dan Sherry.
 
 
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.