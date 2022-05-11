The active St. Croix Valley Shrine Club met on April 26 at Pearson's Greenhouse in River Falls to pick flowers for the widows of Shrine members.Shown left to right is Brenda Gaulke PWGM of Eastern Star, Noble Milt Helmer, Noble Larry Wiegand, Noble Ed Swenson, Noble and Club President Carl Gaulke, Past Potentate Barry Ausen, and Noble Dan Sherry.
