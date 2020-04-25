Rather than suffering from cabin fever during this Coronavirus shelter in place order, members of the St. Croix Valley Shrine Club under the leadership of Roger Keller and Club President Ed Swenson, offered to get together on Zoom.
For those who do not know about Zoom, it is a way for groups up to 100 to get together online for either business or fun.
The most recent gathering was put together on Friday, April 17. It was an event that will help Shrine Club sponsors get back on their feet after this pandemic. Simply put, every one of the 25 club members were asked to donate $20 per number and Roger and his lady Tammy spun the wheel (over Zoom) The numbers on the wheel were adjusted 1 to 25. Each winner receives a $20 gift card at one of the many Shrine donors in their area.
During the fun night when a winner was announced, they were asked why they joined the Masons and then the Shrine. The results were inspiring as well as fun.
Rod Rommel’s wife Judy showed of Rod’s new costume he plans to wear at events as ‘Lemon Drops” the clown.
The club is making plans to have these Zoom meetings once a week until health officials give them an all clear.
