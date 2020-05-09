After much deliberation and concern for the attendees and workers of two large county events, the Annual May Fair Event & Sale scheduled for Saturday, May 9, and the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo scheduled for Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, have been postponed until the weekend of Aug. 21 and 22 subject to state guidelines for large gatherings.
The 13th annual St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo, held at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City, is two days filled with a full rodeo show both evenings. Gates to the event will open at 4:30 p.m. for muttin' bustin', pony rides, nickel scramble, petting zoo and a stick horse rodeo for the younger rodeo attendees. Also rescheduled to the August date will be the Miss Rodeo Wisconsin pageant. Reduced price, advanced tickets can be purchased by visiting www.gorodeo.org.
The May Fair Sale & Event, now in its 12th year, is planned to be held Saturday, Aug. 22 in conjunction with the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo. The May Fair has been very successful raising sufficient funds by itself to literally build one of the four new barns on the St. Croix County Fairgrounds. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a wide variety of silent auction items – literally something for everyone. An auction bill will be published online at < stcroixcofair.com/Mayfair> one week prior. The event will open at 1 p.m. with bidding closing at 6 p.m. There is no admission charge for the May Fair Event & Sale. Funds raised will be used toward retiring the loan on the new multispecies Livestock Barn. Updates on the event will be posted on the May Fair Event & Sale page at stcroixcofair.com/Mayfair.
