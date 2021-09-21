The St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo is currently accepting applications for the 13th annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo Queen position. The St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo is held annual at the St. Croix County Fair Grounds in Glenwood City, Aug. 26-27, 2022. This is fun family event with entertainment from a petting zoo, stick horse rodeo, bull riding, muttin’ bustin and everything in between.
The Queen’s Committee is looking for young women ages 16-23 that live within a 60 mile radius of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City. All contestants must be able to ride a horse well, speak to the public about the sport of rodeo and other topics as pertain to her reign. The primary function of the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Queen will be to promote the rodeo and the queen program in rodeos, parades, on the radio and by representing the rodeo at various social events.
We also have a Jr. Miss St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Princess for aspiring Rodeo Queens. This wonderful opportunity is open to girls between the ages of 13-15, just fill out the same application as the Rodeo Queen candidates and submit it by Sept. 25. Tryouts will be held at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 2 with a rain date of Saturday, Oct. 9.
Application materials are available and can be downloaded at gorodeo.org and clicking on the link to the application. Direct all questions to St. Croix Valley Rodeo Queen Coordinator, Theresa Hoffman at 715-781-1046 or thoffman1505@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
