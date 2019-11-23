Start your holiday season with some great music! The St Croix Valley Orchestra will present concerts of classical and Christmas favorites, including Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony, Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, Polar Express, Sleigh Ride, and a jazzy rendition of Swingin’ on a Star.
The program will feature the premier of Wood Thrush, a new composition by Seth Matters, who also plays in the orchestra.
Dec. 1, 3:00 PM, Methodist Church, Taylors Falls
Dec. 2, 7:00 PM, Point Pleasant Heights/Ecumen, Chisago City
Dec. 7, 7:00 PM, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Amery
Dec. 8, 3:00 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church Almelund
Admission by free will offering
