St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity (SCVHFH) is pleased to announce that its board of directors recently elected a new board president Gary Zifko, Sr. Project Manager, Kraus-Anderson Construction Company and board vice president Gina Moe-Knutson, Realtor, WESTconsin Realty.
Gary has been a board member since 2018 and stepped into the Vice President role in January 2022 before becoming president. He brings a wealth of construction industry knowledge as well as management skills and nonprofit experience to help guide the organization’s growth over the next two years. “Habitat has shown me that when many people give just a little bit of themselves to help others in their community, great things happen, “Zifko said of his work at Habitat. “I’ve been able to see the impact home ownership has on kids getting to move into safe, healthy shelter and the pride that parents have in being able to provide that home to their family. It’s been immensely rewarding to be a part of this organization and I’m looking forward to its future.”
Gina joined the organization as a board member in January 2022 and has brought new partnerships and volunteers to construction projects in New Richmond. She will also help the organization find new land and build opportunities. “I have worked in housing for more than 25 years and am so thankful for this organization for helping the ‘non- traditional’ homeowner,” Moe-Knutson said. “Habitat has shown me how amazing a community can be when it comes together to both build a house and make a HOME for someone! They help in so many ways to so many people and I am proud to be part of the organization.”
SCVHFH is grateful to both for their vision, dedication to affordable housing and their service on behalf of our organization,” said Executive Director Kristie Smith. “At the same time, we’d like to share a very special thanks to Bill Richard, who completed his 9-year board term, after leading the organization through transition, growth and successful fiscal health. Mike Orth has completed his time on the board as well as he makes his permanent home in the great outdoors of Duluth, Minnesota. We wish both Bill and Mike great adventures, with many thanks for their work here at SCVHFH.”
In the new year, the nonprofit seeks four additional board members with knowledge of faith communities, legal, mortgage servicing and human resources skills to help support its strategic plan as its service area continues to be challenged by housing affordability concerns.
