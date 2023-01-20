St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity (SCVHFH) is pleased to announce that its board of directors recently elected a new board president Gary Zifko, Sr. Project Manager, Kraus-Anderson Construction Company and board vice president Gina Moe-Knutson, Realtor, WESTconsin Realty. 

Gary has been a board member since 2018 and stepped into the Vice President role in January 2022 before becoming president. He brings a wealth of construction industry knowledge as well as management skills and nonprofit experience to help guide the organization’s growth over the next two years. “Habitat has shown me that when many people give just a little bit of themselves to help others in their community, great things happen, “Zifko said of his work at Habitat. “I’ve been able to see the impact home ownership has on kids getting to move into safe, healthy shelter and the pride that parents have in being able to provide that home to their family. It’s been immensely rewarding to be a part of this organization and I’m looking forward to its future.” 

