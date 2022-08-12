St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity (SCVHFH) is pleased to announce Renewal by Andersen Director of Marketing Chris Wong and retired County Administrator for Ashland County, Wisconsin Clark Schroeder have been elected to its board of directors.
Wong has extensive experience leading marketing teams and managing budgets. With nearly a decade at Renewal by Andersen, his client-centered, data driven skills will be utilized in his work as chair of the nonprofit’s Public Relations committee.
Schroeder has spent the last 30 years in county administrative roles, bridging economic development and community engagement into his process improvement work. He will serve as the board liaison to the Family Selection committee to help thoroughly evaluate and support potential family partnerships for the organization.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Clark to our board of directors,” said SCVHFH Board Chair/President Joel Skinner. “Their experience will be very important to our organization’s growth as we work with families experiencing increased housing needs in Pierce and St. Croix Counties.”
SCVHFH was recently awarded a grant that supports strategic planning and organizational vision. Board members will take part in this planning process and will help guide growth opportunities as the organization looks for more ways to address the shortfall of affordable housing opportunities in Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.