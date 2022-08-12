St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity (SCVHFH) is pleased to announce Renewal by Andersen Director of Marketing Chris Wong and retired County Administrator for Ashland County, Wisconsin Clark Schroeder have been elected to its board of directors.

Wong has extensive experience leading marketing teams and managing budgets. With nearly a decade at Renewal by Andersen, his client-centered, data driven skills will be utilized in his work as chair of the nonprofit’s Public Relations committee.

