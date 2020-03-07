On Tuesday, Feb. 25, St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity had the honor and privilege to dedicate a renovated home to their 69th Family Partner, LaNae Dushaw. Dushaw is a single mother of three beautiful children – Jayda (12), Jerrick (9) and Jalena (2). Like many in our communities, the Dushaw family has struggled to find affordable housing that meets the family’s needs. Dushaw was selected to be a Family Partner in October 2019, putting in over 200 hours of volunteer time working on the home. In whole, the renovation took approximately 1500 volunteer hours.
Along with the Dushaw family, the home was filled with love and support from the SCV Habitat staff, board members, construction volunteers, pastors and local business and political representatives. As all in attendance introduced themselves, Dushaw expressed her gratitude for the organization, volunteers and donors who made this home a reality for she and her children.
“This is all for my kids, they are my everything and I can’t thank you all enough for making this dream a reality,” Dushaw said, eyes filled with joyous tears.
After pastor John Lestock – Bethel Lutheran, Hudson – led the crowd in a prayer and blessing of the home, all gathered outside for a ceremonial ribbon cutting and presentation of the keys by Executive Director, Mike Orth and Board President, Bill Richard.
As St. Croix Valley Habitat comes to a close on this project, they seek their 70th Family Partner, filling an existing three-bedroom home in Spring Valley. Anyone interested should visit www.scvhabitat.org or email info@scvhabitat.org for more information.
