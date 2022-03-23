St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity (SCVHFH) is celebrating 25 years helping people with safe, affordable housing in Pierce and St. Croix counties March 26. The organization’s gala, Steel Toes and Stilettos, brings together community members, Habitat families, volunteers, sponsors, board, and staff to learn about plans for furthering its mission and reflect on the work the group has been part of during its first 25 years.
“The pandemic kept us from celebrating our actual anniversary in 2021,” said SCVHFH Board President Joel Skinner. “With market challenges making affordable housing even further out of reach, we look forward to opportunities that will increase capacity and do more for our neighbors who know that a home is the beginning of generational-wealth building. This celebration recognizes that communities coming together really do make a difference to the people who live and work together each day.”
Steel Toes and Stilettos will take place Saturday, March 26 at 5 p.m., at Tattersall Distilling in River Falls. The gala features a cocktail hour, silent auction, wine & spirits pull, photo booth, and a special program highlighting goals for the organization’s future, along with a delicious dinner and Dessert Dash.
Presenting Sponsor Creative Homes is kicking off the silent auction with an opportunity for guests to bid on a Brewers versus Twins game package. The package includes 20 special section tickets for the July 12thnight game at Target Field in Minneapolis. Additional sponsors include Platinum Sponsor Andersen Windows and Doors, Gold Sponsor Western Wisconsin Health and Silver Sponsors Kraus-Anderson, WESTconsin Realty, WESTconsin Title Services, Steiner Plumbing Electric Heating, Inc., Vickey Weiss Photography, BNI Riverfront Referrals, Tattersall Distilling.
Tickets for the event are $50 per person, tables of 6 are $275 each, and are on sale online athttps://scvhabitat.org/25th-anniversary-gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.