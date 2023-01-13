The St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF) has awarded over $47,000 to 22 schools throughout the St. Croix Valley region – in Wisconsin and Minnesota – through its Music Education competitive grant program. 

Music Education grants are awarded each December from the SCVF’s Music Education Field of Interest Fund. This endowed fund was established by a retired teacher who wished to give the gift of music to students of all ages – from pre-school through high school – in perpetuity. This year, seven additional grants were funded by an anonymous donor from their SCVF Donor Advised Fund. 

