St. Croix Valley Foundation grants put more music into area schools

The St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF) has awarded $34,180 to 16 schools throughout the St. Croix Valley region – in Wisconsin and Minnesota – through its Music Education grants program (full list of recipients included below).
Music Education grants are given each December from the Music Education Valley Impact Fund. The Fund was established by a donor, a former teacher, who wished to give the gift of music to students of all ages, from pre-school through high school – in perpetuity.
“Music has a positive impact on student learning, self-discipline, thinking skills and creative abilities,” remarked Kris Tjornehoj, chair of SCVF’s Music Education grant panel. “And there is a pressing need to provide resources that sustain and enhance music programs in our schools – whether to repair and replace aging instruments pieced together with wire and duct-tape, give students exposure to world class musicians, or extend loaner instruments to students when their family’s financial resources are limited.”
Establishing or giving to Valley Impact Funds is just one way the St. Croix Valley Foundation provides donors with an opportunity to support causes closest to their hearts. Valley Impact Funds address a variety of causes including music education but also the arts, health and wellness, the environment, and animal welfare. The mission or focus area of Valley Impact Funds never changes, yet they remain current and flexible. The St. Croix Valley Foundation cannot guess tomorrow’s issues or know which organizations will best address those issues at the time, but through Valley Impact Funds, and the competitive grants they provide, the St. Croix Valley Foundation can place grant dollars in the most capable hands at the right time, forever.
“The St. Croix Valley region continues to benefit from generous donors who want to give back to improve their communities,” commented SCVF Board Member Matt Thueson. “It is an honor to see our donors’ wishes spring to life each year through these grants.”
