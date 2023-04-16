The St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF) has awarded $49,100 to 15 nonprofit organizations – in Wisconsin and Minnesota – through its Valley Arts Initiative competitive grant program (full list of recipients included). Funded projects range from an outdoor operatic music festival on the St. Croix River, to a writing program for incarcerated women at Washington County Jail – from the composition and production of a locally grown musical, Lucette - to a Mobile Art Gallery featuring the work of young artists!
“There’s no question that the multiple effects of the pandemic continue to impact our vibrant St. Croix Valley arts community,” said SCVF Board Member Matt Thueson. “A silver lining has been to see the incredible commitment arts organizations have in serving this region – and the transformational programming that is responsive to audience appetite and need.”
Since 2002, the St. Croix Valley Foundation Valley Arts Initiative has granted over $566,000 to fund high-quality arts experiences – supporting artists and nonprofits, engaging the community, and fostering a rich and diverse arts ecosystem in the St. Croix Valley.
The St. Croix Valley Foundation Valley Arts Initiative is built on a combination of public funds and private contributions. In 2022, SCVF received a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board, which was matched with contributions from individuals in the region interested in the arts. The SCVF also received funding from the Hugh J. Andersen Foundation to support this worthwhile program.
The St. Croix Valley Foundation provides donors with the opportunity to create or add to Field of Interest Funds for causes closest to their hearts. In addition to the arts, the St. Croix Valley Foundation has funds addressing music education, health and wellness, the environment, and animals. The advantage of Field of Interest Funds is their mission is unchanging, yet they remain current and flexible. Future needs can seldom be determined from the vantage point of the present. Through Field of Interest Funds and competitive grant programs, the St. Croix Valley Foundation places grant dollars in the most capable hands at the right time, in perpetuity.
Grant Recipients:
Valley Arts Initiative Grants Awarded 2023
Organization Name
Project
Grant
StoryArk
StoryArk Festival 2023: Connect and Activate!
$5,000
ArtReach St. Croix
Mobile Art Gallery featuring artists from Northwest Passage
