The St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF) has awarded $49,100 to 15 nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin and Minnesota – through its Valley Arts Initiative competitive grant program (full list of recipients included). Funded projects range from an outdoor operatic music festival on the St. Croix River, to a writing program for incarcerated women at Washington County Jail – from the composition and production of a locally grown musical, Lucette - to a Mobile Art Gallery featuring the work of young artists! 

“There’s no question that the multiple effects of the pandemic continue to impact our vibrant St. Croix Valley arts community,” said SCVF Board Member Matt Thueson. “A silver lining has been to see the incredible commitment arts organizations have in serving this region – and the transformational programming that is responsive to audience appetite and need.”

