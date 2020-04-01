Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Association’s next meeting for April 16 has been cancelled for everyone’s safety. We are planning to post notes from State Bee Inspector, Dan Ziehli’s presentation on our Facebook and other social media sites. For now we plan on meeting in May for our regular meeting unless we are required to take further COVID-19 precautions. Please check for updates for May 14 meeting. Stay well!
St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Association April meeting cancelled
