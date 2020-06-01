Monday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed 18,543 cases and 595 deaths.
Data showed the 30-39 age group has seen the most confirmed cases at 3,394, followed by those in their 20's (3,232) and then those in their 40's (3,108).
Out of the 595 deaths, 422 of those have been 70 and up.
Slightly over 2,600 people have been hospitalized statewide. The 60-69 age group has had the most with 559, followed by the 70-79 age group with 479 and the 50-59 age group at 455.
St. Croix now has 92 cases with 42 of those recovered. Pierce has 45, Dunn has 24, Polk has 19.
Sixteen counties have at least 100 counties. Those are:
Milwaukee 7,799
Brown 2,320
Racine 1,733
Kenosha 1,178
Dane 735
Waukesha 709
Rock 639
Walworth 397
Washington 257
Winnebago 249
Outagamie 230
Dodge 228
Ozaukee 165
Fond du Lac 214
Eau Claire 113
Jefferson 107
