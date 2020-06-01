Monday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed 18,543 cases and 595 deaths.

Data showed the 30-39 age group has seen the most confirmed cases at 3,394, followed by those in their 20's (3,232) and then those in their 40's (3,108).

Out of the 595 deaths, 422 of those have been 70 and up. 

Slightly over 2,600 people have been hospitalized statewide. The 60-69 age group has had the most with 559, followed by the 70-79 age group with 479 and the 50-59 age group at 455.

St. Croix now has 92 cases with 42 of those recovered. Pierce has 45, Dunn has 24, Polk has 19.

Sixteen counties have at least 100 counties. Those are:

Milwaukee 7,799

Brown 2,320

Racine 1,733

Kenosha 1,178

Dane 735

Waukesha 709

Rock 639

Walworth 397

Washington 257

Winnebago 249

Outagamie 230

Dodge 228

Ozaukee 165

Fond du Lac 214

Eau Claire 113

Jefferson 107

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.