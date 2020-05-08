Friday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows St. Croix County now has 26 cases.

According to the county Public Health website, 12 of those 26 have recovered. As for the probables  (close contacts of the persons that tested positive, that became ill, but were not tested) there were 21 of those, with 14 being recovered.

As for neighboring counties, Dunn has 14, Pierce has 12, Polk has five and Pepin has zero.

The following counties have at least 100 positive cases:

Milwaukee 3,722

Brown 1,777

Racine 634

Kenosha 627

Dane 455

Waukesha 387

Rock 343

Walworth 226

Washington 114

Outagamie 105

Ozaukee 101

