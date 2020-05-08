Friday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows St. Croix County now has 26 cases.
According to the county Public Health website, 12 of those 26 have recovered. As for the probables (close contacts of the persons that tested positive, that became ill, but were not tested) there were 21 of those, with 14 being recovered.
As for neighboring counties, Dunn has 14, Pierce has 12, Polk has five and Pepin has zero.
The following counties have at least 100 positive cases:
Milwaukee 3,722
Brown 1,777
Racine 634
Kenosha 627
Dane 455
Waukesha 387
Rock 343
Walworth 226
Washington 114
Outagamie 105
Ozaukee 101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.