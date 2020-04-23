Thursday's daily report of COVID-19 cases from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show the state cracked the 5,000 total.
There are now 5,052 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state. A week ago, the total was 3,875. Two weeks before that, the figure was 2,885.
According to the St. Croix County Public Health website, there are now 13 cases in the county with 10 of them being recovered. 15 cases are probables (close contacts of the persons that tested positive, that became ill, but were not tested) and 14 of those have recovered.
Seven counties now have at least 100 cases:
Milwaukee 2,382
Brown 455
Dane 387
Kenosha 294
Waukesha 280
Racine 215
Walworth 100
Locally, Dunn has nine, Pierce has eight, Polk has four and Pepin has zero.
