Wednesday's daily report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed the total number of COVID-19 cases is up to 4,845 cases and 246 deaths.
Milwaukee County now has 2,304 cases and 142 deaths. Brown County is now second in the state with 402 cases, followed by Dane with 386. Kenosha and Waukesha counties each have 278, with Racine at 198.
Dane has 19 deaths, Waukesha has 13 and Racine has seven.
Locally, St. Croix now has 12 cases and according to the St. Croix County Public Health Office, nine have recovered. The website also listed probables, which is defined as close contacts of the persons that tested positive, that became ill, but were tested, as 15 probables and 14 being recovered.
Dunn has nine cases, Pierce has eight, Polk has four and Pepin still has zero.
Wisconsin has 352 people hospitalized with positive COVID-19 results. Of those, 137 are in the ICU. Another 226 are hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results. The 133 hospitals in Wisconsin have a total of 1,234 ventilators. 318 of them are in use today, according to Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page.
Minnesota has 240 people hospitalized with positive COVID-19. Of those, 107 are in the ICU.
