The Nerd by Larry Shue is playing the next two weekends at Festival Theatre. It runs August 6-21.
Larry Shue's wild, absurdist romantic comedy The Nerd is closing out Festival Theatre's 2022 summer season. With only six performances left, The Nerd will showcase the comedic talents of Festival's 2022 summer intern/apprentice company. Each summer, Festival Theatre hires 6-10 theatrical artists from around the nation to join the summer season, and this year's intern/apprentice company included artists from New York, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, and more.
The Nerd follows Willum (played by Festival veteran and Osceola Drama Club Advisor Scott Murdock), a young architect who is visited by a man he's never met but who saved his life in Vietnam - the visitor turning out to be an incredibly inept, hopelessly stupid "nerd" (played by Executive Artistic Director Jason Richards) who outstays his welcome with a vengeance.
The Nerd was directed by Mark Rosenwinkel in his fourth show directing for Festival Theatre. Asked why audiences would enjoy this show, Mark replied, "The comic sense of anarchy infused into this play results in a show that is not merely funny, but bizarrely funny, insane funny, fall-out-of-your-chair funny. Without giving anything away, let's just say the gags you see cannot be found in any other play in modern theatre."
The Nerd plays August 6th - August 21st. Ages 10 and up are recommended as the show contains some language. Tickets are available online at festivaltheatre.org or by calling Festival's Box Office at 715-483-3387
