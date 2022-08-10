 The Nerd by Larry Shue is playing the next two weekends at Festival Theatre. It runs August 6-21.

Larry Shue's wild, absurdist romantic comedy The Nerd is closing out Festival Theatre's 2022 summer season. With only six performances left, The Nerd will showcase the comedic talents of Festival's 2022 summer intern/apprentice company. Each summer, Festival Theatre hires 6-10 theatrical artists from around the nation to join the summer season, and this year's intern/apprentice company included artists from New York, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, and more.

