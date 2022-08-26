St. Croix Electric makes donation to St. Croix County Fair

Something that distinguishes cooperatives from other types of utilities is their adherence to the Seven Cooperative Principles. One of the ways St. Croix Electric Cooperative (SCEC) demonstrates the 7th Cooperative Principle of Concern for Community is through its support of area community organizations and events. One of the longest running county-wide events is the fair held on the eastern edge of the county in Glenwood City – designated as the St. Croix County Fair in 1948 by the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors.
In 2013, SCEC began a unique program offering its members “A Day at the Fair” via redemption of a one-day free parking pass printed in the July issue of the co-op’s newsletter Energy Lifestyles Magazine. Fair parking attendants accept the passes in lieu of a parking fee, and SCEC donates an amount dependent on the number of valid passes collected.
