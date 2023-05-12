St. Croix Electric Cooperative hosted 49 local emergency responders for an electric vehicle safety training April 25. Firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement and towing personnel representing 15 different agencies had the opportunity to ask many questions of the three instructors during the training.
The course covered electric vehicle technology, responding to EV accidents and disabling EVs, towing, unlocking and operating EVs, fire suppression and extrication techniques. The three-hour training included hands-on engagement with different types of EVs, including three Tesla’s, a Ford Lightning truck, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, and a Chevy Bolt.
Instructors were from EVsafe, a southern Wisconsin-based organization, with more than 30 years of first responder experience. Their mission is to support our nation’s First Responders through specialized training for safe and effective Electric Vehicle emergencies.
“One of our core cooperative principles is commitment to community. We are honored to support our local first responders,” said Rob Dooley, Interim President/CEO. “As EVs become more popular, the opportunity for accidents involving these vehicles increases, especially with more than 30 miles of interstate running through St. Croix County. We believe it is important to help educate our area’s first responders with the most current information available so they can respond to EV emergencies in a safe and confident manner.”
Emergency response organizations in attendance were Baldwin EMS, Baldwin Police Department, Day & Nite Towing, Deer Park Area Fire Department, GTK Services, Hudson Fire Department, New Richmond Fire & Rescue, New Richmond Police Department, North Hudson Police Department, Roberts Warren Fire & Rescue, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, St. Joseph Fire Department, and United Fire & Rescue of Baldwin, Hammond, and Woodville.
The EV Safety Training event was co-sponsored by SCEC, Hudson Ford, and Big Guy’s BBQ.
