St. Croix Electric Cooperative hosted 49 local emergency responders for an electric vehicle safety training April 25. Firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement and towing personnel representing 15 different agencies had the opportunity to ask many questions of the three instructors during the training.

The course covered electric vehicle technology, responding to EV accidents and disabling EVs, towing, unlocking and operating EVs, fire suppression and extrication techniques. The three-hour training included hands-on engagement with different types of EVs, including three Tesla’s, a Ford Lightning truck, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, and a Chevy Bolt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.