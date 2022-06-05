Please join St. Croix EDC and supporting sponsors on Tuesday, June 7, for a complimentary lunch at the St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center, 1091 Sutherland Ave., River Falls, from 11:30 a.m. (registration and check-in) to 1:15 p.m. The program begins at promptly at 12:00 p.m.
James Wood, strategic counsel to Competitive Wisconsin, Inc., will present insights on eight key areas of focus to help address the most pressing systemic challenges faced by locally-elected officials, employers, and community/regional leaders in recruiting and retaining the workforce needed to a) support and grow the economy, b) pay for essential public services and c) secure Wisconsin’s future.
Competitive Wisconsin’s eight key areas include:
-early care and education -broadband access
-workforce housing -transportation
-energy -health care
-rural resurgence -community quality of life and opportunity
These topics are certain to encourage follow-up discussion and action in the St. Croix Valley.
Competitive Wisconsin employs Be Bold initiatives that include strategic research, public information, and an outreach process dedicated to improving state’s ability to grow jobs, create wealth and strengthen its economy. Be Bold Action Accelerators, focusing on the challenges and opportunities surrounding Competitive Wisconsin’s eight key areas, are launched following regional meetings where the issues and presented and discussed.
