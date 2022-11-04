St. Croix EDC Recognizes SMC Ltd. during Manufacturing Month

Representatives from St. Croix EDC and the Village of Somerset recognized SMC Ltd. as part of National Manufacturing Month on Friday, October 14.
About SMC Ltd.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 4:29 pm
Representatives from St. Croix EDC and the Village of Somerset recognized SMC Ltd. as part of National Manufacturing Month on Friday, October 14.
SMC Ltd. is a global contract manufacturer offering complete design, molding services, and finished devices for the medical, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical industries. With locations in Wisconsin, Ohio, Massachusetts, California, Costa Rica, India and United Kingdom, SMC’s facilities provide high and low volume medical contract manufacturing. The company’s medical operations offer ISO 13485 quality systems, white room, class 7 and 8 clean rooms with services that include design, engineering, project management, and validation. Integrated capabilities include thermoplastic molding (including 2-shot), LIM (liquid injection molding), secondary operations, micro molding, assembly, and kitting and packaging of finished devices. Learn more at www.smcltd.com
About Manufacturing Month
Every October is designated as Manufacturing Month in the United States, and the first Friday in October is designated as Manufacturing Day. The recognition gives employers, educators, community members, and prospective employees an opportunity to promote and learn of the exceptional careers in advanced manufacturing.
Manufacturing in Wisconsin
Manufacturing is Wisconsin’s top industry sector, producing $65+ billion in total output, or almost 20 percent of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). Wisconsin’s manufacturing sector boasts around 8,000+ incorporated businesses and employs one in six workers or around 475,000+ associates across the state.
About St. Croix EDC
St. Croix EDC is an IRS business league organization that operates as the independent economic development of St. Croix County, Wisconsin. Reflective activities include marketing and communications, business retention, expansion, recruitment, new business start-ups, workforce readiness and development, and small business advocacy. Learn more at www.stcroixedc.com .
Rate:
