St. Croix EDC Recognizes SMC Ltd. during Manufacturing Month

Roy Gruel and Crystal Schuldt of SMC Ltd. (in the front row left to right), pose with representatives of St. Croix EDC and the Village of Somerset. 

 Contributed

Representatives from St. Croix EDC and the Village of Somerset recognized SMC Ltd. as part of National Manufacturing Month on Friday, October 14. 

About SMC Ltd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.