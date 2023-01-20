Aaron Sundeen, president of St. Croix Economic Development Corporation (EDC), announced the EDC’s selection of Keystone Medical Technologies, Inc. (rural Somerset), Croix Valley Foods (City of Hudson), and Isometric Micro Molding, Inc. (City of New Richmond) as recipients of the 2022 Business of the Year awards in St. Croix County. 

They will be honored during an awards dinner scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, February 16, at Ready Ready’s (R&D Catering), 1492 131st Street in New Richmond with check-in, networking, and cash bar.

