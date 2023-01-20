Aaron Sundeen, president of St. Croix Economic Development Corporation (EDC), announced the EDC’s selection of Keystone Medical Technologies, Inc. (rural Somerset), Croix Valley Foods (City of Hudson), and Isometric Micro Molding, Inc. (City of New Richmond) as recipients of the 2022 Business of the Year awards in St. Croix County.
They will be honored during an awards dinner scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, February 16, at Ready Ready’s (R&D Catering), 1492 131st Street in New Richmond with check-in, networking, and cash bar.
“Congratulations to this year’s winners,” said EDC President Aaron Sundeen. He added, “The award recipients represent a diverse group of successful businesses that bring local, national, and global recognition to St. Croix County, Wisconsin.”
About the 2022 Honorees
Keystone Medical Technologies is the 2022 Emerging Business of the Year (based in St. Croix County and in business for five or fewer years). The company was launched in 2021 and manufactures custom tubing solutions including extrusion, polyimide tubing, and coated wire used in medical devices and components. Keystone’s senior management has over 60 years of combined experience in the medical device industry in all aspects of developing and manufacturing medical devices and components. Adam Sutton is the founder/CEO of Keystone Medical Technologies. Learn more at keystonemedtech.com.
Croix Valley Foods is the 2022 Small Business of the Year (29 or fewer employees). Croix Valley Foods was launched 13 years ago by Damon and Lu Holter. The business started in 100 square feet of leased space in the back of a meat market and has grown into new, modern 20,000 square foot facility. The company produces steak sauces, marinades, barbecue sauces, dry rubs, and Bloody Mary seasonings. The award-winning sauces and rubs are all-natural, gluten-free, and MSG-free. Products are shipped around the world, as evidenced by Croix Valley receiving one of three Governor’s Export Achievement Awards last October in recognition of their global business development success. Damon and Lu are fiercely competitive. Damon is a world champion by winning the sandwich category at the 10th annual World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas last November. He also provides culinary content for national publications and has been featured on Travel Channel’s “American Grilled”. Damon also hosted numerous episodes for Outside Television Network’s “Fired Up Food” and competed on the Food Network’s “Family Food Showdown”. Lu also competed at the World Championships as well as on television programs such as the Food Network’s “Family Food Showdown”, “BBQ Brawl” and “Guy’s Grocery Games”. Learn more at croixvalleyfoods.com.
Isometric Micro Molding is the 2022 Business of the Year (30 or more employees). In 2021, Donna Bibber and Wayne Shakal purchased Isometric Micro Molding from owner-founder Mike Hudalla, becoming CEO and President respectively. Isometric Micro Molding, a division of Isometric Companies, Inc., has grown to be the largest and fastest growing medical-focused micro molder in the United States and North America. With over 33,000 square feet of manufacturing space within two facilities, Isometric Companies completes all micro manufacturing processes in-house. This unique capability allows for the complete control over each project, full transparency (watching parts run, auditing clean rooms where parts are molded), as well as the highest level of risk mitigation for its customers. Isometric is certified as ISO 13485: 2016. They serve numerous medical device industries, including markets for diabetes, intraocular, vascular, neuromodulation, orthopedic, and drug delivery devices. Capabilities include 3D micro printing, micro molding, micro tooling, micro automated assembly, and CT scanning. Learn mote at isomicro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.