St. Croix Custom Apparel: Dressed for success

A new Baldwin business is helping B-W Blackhawks show their pride with style.
Newly opened St. Croix Custom Apparel is owned and operated by Dustin and Lisa Veenendall. They are based out of Baldwin and operate as an online store.
The company offers apparel by way of heat transfer technology and embroidery. Dustin has lived in Baldwin for the majority of his life and Lisa is originally from Scandia, MN. The couple have four children: Abbi, Ryan, Emma and Dane. The family resides just outside of Baldwin.
They said, “St. Croix Custom Apparel became an idea when we were ordering athletic apparel for our children and thought it would be a good idea to start an apparel company that did not have an order window or deadline. We thought it would be convenient to be able to order school and athletic-specific clothing all year-round. We also knew Baldwin-Woodville school district did not have an apparel company in either town and that it would be a nice option for a local source.”
They came up with the idea for St. Croix Custom Apparel in late 2019. They said, “We were going to launch in the first quarter of 2020, but then COVID took over our world, and we had to put our opening on hold. We used 2020 to put ideas together and put ourselves in position to open in 2021. Equipment was procured, our processes and testing were completed successfully, and we are now officially open. We are happy to now be a fully functional online store!”
St. Croix Custom Apparel will be making athletic apparel, casual wear, and various garments by means of heat transfer technology and embroidery. Some of the items include, but are not limited to, short and long sleeve tee shirts, hoodies, polo shirts, 3/4 zips, joggers and more. They said, “In addition to apparel, we will also offer other items such as backpacks and coolers with which we will use our embroidery services. We currently offer a line of Baldwin-Woodville athletic apparel - both general and sport-specific - and casual wear. Our goal is to offer more Baldwin-Woodville apparel for our other clubs, sports and organizations. We hope other communities and schools will see our services and take an interest in apparel being made for them. Additionally, we will make garments for businesses, fundraisers and organizations. We are a custom apparel company who will work with anyone to get what you need.”
Orders can be placed a few different ways. Visit their website at www.stcroixcustomapparel.com to see what the company currently offers. They will be adding items on a regular basis for the general public to order. Orders can be placed online, and they will ship the order upon completion. Their online store is a safe and secure site. They also offer curbside or in-person pickup. For bulk orders, you can make arrangements for final delivery within their locality. They said, “We will work with you to ensure timely delivery. If someone has questions about ordering options, then please contact us directly at 651-210-4988, or email us at customerservice@stcroixcustomapparel.com.”
St. Croix Custom Apparel will also work with you for any custom designs. There is a “Custom Design” option on their website if you would like to design your own items. There are directions to walk you through the options. They said, “Of course, we are more than happy to work with you during the design process to ensure you are comfortable with the designing process. We enjoy the design phase and can do that portion of it for you if that is what you prefer. We will provide quotations based on design, labor and quantity.”
The items in the “Online Store” are set prices, and the “Custom Design” will be quoted. If you already have a design, then that can be sent directly to them, and they will use that design for your items. “Again, please contact us for any questions, and we will be happy to assist you,” they said.
The Veenendall’s hope to create a local market that is convenient and offers quality, affordable athletic apparel and casual wear. They want residents of the community to know they will be supporting a local business and that they will do their absolute best to make sure they are completely happy with the items they provide. They said, “We take great pride in our work and believe this venture will be a win-win for everyone involved.”
St. Croix Custom Apparel is an online store, but they want to be visible in our communities. They said, “Please reach out to us for any questions or concerns. It is vitally important for our business to thrive by means of good reviews and referrals, and we want to ensure our customers are 100% satisfied. Therefore, if there are any issues or concerns, please always feel free to reach out to Dustin or Lisa, and we will resolve the issue personally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.