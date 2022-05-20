Do you or someone you know have an active St. Croix County warrant? We want to help you resolve your case(s) during our Warrant Resolution Day. This event is a voluntary opportunity for you to work with us to resolve your warrants. The event is from 3-4:30 p.m., June 7 at Courtroom 1, St. Croix County Government Center in Hudson.
The County is holding this event to provide a convenient way to resolve outstanding warrants. We encourage those with outstanding warrants to appear in-person or online via Zoom so we can make our best efforts to resolve their case(s). More information about this event and how to participate can be found on the St. Croix County website: sccwi.gov/warrant-resolution
This is the second Warrant Resolution Day held by St. Croix County. The first event was small but successful with all 4 attendees resolving their warrants.
Representatives available during the hearing:
• Public Defender’s Office
• District Attorney’s Office
• Probation and Parole
• St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge
• St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office
• St. Croix County Child Support Agency
Services offered:
• Speak with a public defender
• Speak with a prosecuting attorney, if representing yourself
• Speak to Corporation Counsel regarding a child support case
• Arrange to pay outstanding fees or set up a payment plan
• Enter a plea if resolving your case with a plea
• Schedule future court dates if necessary
