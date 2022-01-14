Do you or someone you know have an active St. Croix County warrant for a misdemeanor? We want to help you resolve your case(s) during our Warrant Resolution Day. This event is a voluntary opportunity for you to work with us to resolve your warrants.
Warrant Resolution Day will be held 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, at Courtroom 1 in the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson.
The St. Croix County Circuit Court, in participation with the St. Croix County district attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, Probation and Parole, and the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office, are holding this event to provide a convenient way to resolve outstanding warrants. We encourage those with outstanding misdemeanor warrants to appear so we can make our best efforts to resolve your case(s).
The following representatives will be available:
• Public Defender’s Office
• District attorney’s Office
• Probation and Parole
• St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge
• St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office
The services offered include:
• Speak with a public defender
• Speak with a prosecuting attorney, if representing yourself
• Arrange to pay outstanding fees or set up a payment plan
• Enter a plea if resolving your case with a plea
• Schedule future court dates if necessary
