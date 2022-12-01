The St. Croix County Board, at its November regular meeting, approved an amendment to the 2023 library tax levy to include the funding of two hotspots for checkout at each county library.
The amendment added $8,706 to the 2023 library levy, covering the cost of the hotspots.
Barb Krueger, the director at Deer Park Public Library and the chairperson for the county Library Planning Committee, said in her comments to the board prior to the levy approval, that two hotspots were previously approved for each of the county’s 11 libraries in 2019.
“This has helped meet a need for broadband access to the county residents,” she told supervisors.
“These two additional hotspots might not sound like much, but they do have an impact on all of the residents of the county. We’re still in the process of extending broadband access throughout the county and … funding these two additional hotspots for each of the libraries will help meet a general need for residents,” she added.
To emphasize the importance of this action for many county residents, Judy Achterhof read a letter submitted by Sherrie Rachner of Emerald.
In her letter, Rachner wrote: “I’m writing this letter to let you know how invaluable the hotspots made available to the library were to my family and why I feel they are still an asset to our communities in St. Croix County today. We have five children, two still in high school. Several years ago, it was increasingly apparent that for them to do schoolwork, it would be necessary for us to have internet at home. Unfortunately, that was just not an added expense we could afford. And neither was a 30-mile roundtrip to the closest library several days a week. When the hotspots were announced at the New Richmond Library, I was very excited to have an occasional two-week reprieve from our dilemma. It was not a perfect solution to our situation, but it made a difference. Once I learned I could request a hotspot from multiple libraries, we’ve had the internet from home at least two weeks out of every month. In my opinion, this is what tax dollars serving our citizens is all about. I greatly support their … availability.”
Demand
Area library directors said the availability of the hotspots for checkout is a great service, and one that’s in very high demand.
Baldwin Library Director Rita Magno said, “When I started here, I think we had four [hotspots] and one of them was on the fritz.”
There simply weren’t enough of the devices available to make the program viable, Magno said, so she went about replacing the broken device to help in addressing that demand.
With the addition of the two hotspots funded through the county, Magno said they will continue to serve as many patrons as they are able.
New Richmond Director Monica LaVold said that if the county had not funded the two additional hotspots for next year, she would have actively found other ways to do it.
“I think they are wonderful. I’m so grateful to the county to help us do that. [The hotspots are] important enough that … if they declined to pay for the hotspots … we would have sought outside funding or given up something else in the collection to make it possible,” she added.
Shelley Tougas, the Hudson Library Director, said the joint library has four in-house devices funded by Rotary, and with the two funded by the county, the library now has a total of six.
“They are almost always checked out,” she said.
“Libraries are trying to respond to internet access issues, because for so many there is just not access where they live. The pandemic really raised it as an issue,” Tougas added.
The hotspots are open and available to anyone through check-out at county libraries. However, there is always a wait time, sometimes a significant wait, according to the library directors.
There are no specific criteria for check-out, and there are as many reasons as there are checkouts as to why people need them.
“They are open and available to anyone,” LaVold said. “You don’t have to prove a need either and … that’s crucial. There are some at the county … who say, ‘we should only provide internet to people who really need it.’ I do think there’s value in that, but there are a lot of people who may need a mobile internet connection, regardless of their income … we don’t have any qualifying criteria. Anyone can have one,” she added.
The devices may be checked out for two weeks but cannot be renewed. So those who really need the devices, Magno said, will put in multiple holds on devices so one is available to them on a regular basis.
“They tell us it’s a lifesaver for them … they make a difference in the lives of people, and for those who are connected in the world … boy, if you want to stay tapped in, I can see why they say they are a lifesaver,” Magno added.
LaVold said the pandemic played a huge role in the demand for the hotspots.
She said that with the seven hotspots they have available for lending, there are many times when there are more than 24 holds on a single device.
“There was absolutely an increase [in demand during COVID] and the real issue … was because of the shutdowns,” LaVold said. “Even those who had broadband access, there was such a demand put on because you had one or two parents working from home with however many kids … there was a bandwidth need that we hadn’t seen for a long time,” she added.
For more information about placing a hold on a device, call your local library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.