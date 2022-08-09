Tim Michels and Adam Jarchow have looked to won St. Croix County in their races to earn the Republican Governor and Attorney General nominations August 9.
With 39 of the 41 precincts reporting as of 10 p.m., Michels has 3,249 votes compared to Rebecca Kleefisch's 2,776 votes. Timothy Ramthun was a distant third with 1,205 votes.
Meanwhile, Jarchow, a former Assemblyman, who lives in Polk County, earned 3,711 votes. Karen Mueller was second with 2,036 votes. Eric Toney took third with 1,643 votes.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Michels has a 17,000 vote statewide with 71.5 percent of the votes counted as of 10:10 p.m.
In the attorney general race, Toney has the statewide lead by about 6,000 votes over Jarchow with about 70 percent of the votes counted.
In other races, county voters preferred Sara Rodriguez in the Democratic Lieutenant Governor race, Doug LaFollette for the Democratic Secretary of State nomination, Aaron Richardson for the Democratic Treasurer and Mandela Barnes for the Democratic U.S. Senate.
On the Republican side, Patrick Testin earned the most votes in the Lt. Governor race, Jay Schroeder for Secretary of State, John S. Leiber for State Treasurer. Incumbents Ron Johnson and Tom Tiffany won their primary races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House District 7 races.
