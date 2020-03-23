St. Croix County announced Monday afternoon, in a news release, it will be temporarily suspending all public access to County buildings, with the exception of mandated court services or scheduled appointments with staff to provide essential services.
Due to Gov. Evers' Executive Order for Safer at Home, St. Croix County is cooperating to the greatest extent possible to limit employees and the public from direct contact. Please check for contact information on the County website, www.sccwi.gov and contact the department you need by email or phone. St. Croix County will continue to provide essential County services to our residents and wish them to stay safe during this public health emergency.
