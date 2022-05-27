St. Croix County will be holding its first Mental Health Symposium on June 8. This is the first of what will hopefully be an annual symposium to share local perspectives and resources around Mental Health. This event is free and open to everyone. No registration required. The event will be 6-7:30 p.m., June 8 at Northwoods Technical College, New Richmond – Room 1124.
This first event will focus on suicide prevention. In 2021, there were 12 deaths by suicide in St. Croix County. All 12 of these deaths were males. With 10 out of 12 of these deaths occurring between the ages of 40 to 65. The St. Croix County Health and Human Services Department is initiating this effort to better understand and address behavioral health crisis events to improve outcomes for the people of St. Croix County. During the symposium we will share local data, perspectives, and resources.
“My hope is that we get to a place where we approach mental health crisis events with the same sense of urgency and compassion that we apply to physical health emergencies,” Bob Rohret, St. Croix County Health and Human Services Director said. “It is imperative that we as a community find ways to talk openly about mental health and addiction to promote wellness and prevent crisis events from happening in the first place.”
Guest speakers include Rohret, Patty Schachtner, St. Croix County Medical Examiner, Rick Rittmaster, Retired Army Chaplain and Ordained Pastor, Shar Lopez, St. Croix County Behavioral Health Administrator and Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Public Health Administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.