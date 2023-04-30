St. Croix County will be holding its second annual Mental Health Symposium 5:30-7:30 p.m., May 17 at Northwood Technical College in New Richmond. This year’s topic will be about substance use and its connection to mental and physical health. This is a collaborative effort from St. Croix County and local partners to bring awareness to substance use and provide resources for those living with addiction.

The St. Croix County Health and Human Services Department is initiating this effort to better understand and address behavioral health crisis events to improve outcomes for the people of St. Croix County. During the symposium we will share local data, perspectives, and resources.

