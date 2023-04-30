St. Croix County will be holding its second annual Mental Health Symposium 5:30-7:30 p.m., May 17 at Northwood Technical College in New Richmond. This year’s topic will be about substance use and its connection to mental and physical health. This is a collaborative effort from St. Croix County and local partners to bring awareness to substance use and provide resources for those living with addiction.
The St. Croix County Health and Human Services Department is initiating this effort to better understand and address behavioral health crisis events to improve outcomes for the people of St. Croix County. During the symposium we will share local data, perspectives, and resources.
“Addiction is a severe form of substance use disorder, a chronic and progressive disease that affects a person’s brain and behavior,” explained Bob Rohret, St. Croix County Health and Human Services Director. “Like many other chronic diseases, such as heart disease or diabetes, addiction is treatable, and recovery is possible. This year, we hope to remove some of the mystery and stigma surrounding addiction by viewing it through the lens of healthcare. Addiction to substances, including alcohol, can affect all areas of a person’s life and health. We know recovery is possible and we believe hope and support are essential in this journey.”
More information and resources are available on the St. Croix County website:
