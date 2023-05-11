The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office had gone 68 years since last losing an officer in the line of duty.
Until Saturday, May 6.
Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was shot and killed while responding to a report of a potential drunk driver in the ditch near the intersection of US Highway 128 and County Road G outside of Glenwood City.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, Leising encountered the driver of the vehicle, Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34, along with another vehicle of individuals which stopped to assist him. She was dispatched around 6:15 p.m.
Leising requested Johnson participate in field sobriety tests before returning to his vehicle. Johnson was evasive to her requests and after nearly 10 minutes of dialogue, Johnson turned toward Leising drew a handgun and shot her. Leising was able to discharge her weapon three times, but none of the rounds hit Johnson before he fled to the nearby wooded area.
The occupants in the assisting vehicle began lifesaving measures on Leising, who was transported to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, where she died.
Additional officers then responded, including the Baldwin Police Department, who was one of the first ones on scene. The manpower grew to include sheriffs from neighboring counties, including Barron, Pepin, and Polk along with additional officers from local precincts.
About an hour after Leising was shot, a law enforcement officer observed Johnson, heard a gunshot, and witnessed him collapse to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The DCI said there is no threat to the community.
It’s also unknown if Johnson had a criminal record.
Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger said besides one of his officers being the first on scene, additional officers were onsite to help set up a perimeter.
Deputy Leising
Leising had served with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office since last year. Prior to that, she had worked for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota for two years.
“Kaitlin was an outstanding law enforcement officer, positively impacting many in our county,” said Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller in a Facebook post. “Most importantly, she was an outstanding human being.”
St. Croix County Sheriff’s agreed.
“We will miss her infectious smile and personality,” Sheriff Scott Knudson said in an email. “She will be missed by all she touched.”
The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police posted on Facebook: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of another Wisconsin law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. The fourth this year, the third in less than a month. This has to stop! Rest easy hero, we have the watch from here.”
Leising’s body was escorted to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul and then brought back to Wisconsin and the O’Connell Funeral Home in Baldwin. Along the way, supporters lined the overpasses of I-94.
Prior to Leising, Lee Sylvester Murphy was the last St. Croix County Sheriff’s officer to be killed in the line of duty. He died in 1955 from injuries he sustained in a gunfight from 1953.
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced as of Monday night.
